Valimai big UPDATE: First look motion poster of Ajith starrer to be out today; Details Inside

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is all over on the Internet today as makers are set to release the first look motion teaser today at 6 PM. Yes, you read that right! The first look of the film will be out today and fans can't keep calm. Entertainment industry tracker, Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#BREAKING : The most expected #Thala #Ajith 's #Valimai First Look Motion Poster will be out this evening after 6 PM IST.." Meanwhile, Ajith was spotted in Hyderabad yesterday in a clean-shaven look. The Kollywood superstar was clicked while he was busy shooting for Valimai. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. From action scenes to Ajith Kumar's different looks, Valimai is going to leave the audience surprised in many ways. Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

#BREAKING : The most expected #Thala #Ajith 's #Valimai First Look Motion Poster will be out this evening after 6 PM IST.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, the trio of Thala Ajith, H.Vinoth and Boney Kapoor have already started working together on their next project. The film will be an out and out action drama, with strong emotions and will be shot in multiple locations. The makers of Ajith's next are planning multiple schedules and will spread over a period of seven months.

