Valimai: Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he talks about late wife Sridevi & REVEALS about Ajith starrer; WATCH

Thala Ajith, who enjoys tremendous fan following across the country, is currently being treated after facing minor injuries due to minor bike accident during the shooting of his next film Valimai. Before commencing Hyderabad schedule, Ajith Kumar has decided to take rest. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is one of the much-anticipated films that is set to release during Diwali this year. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor recently spilled the beans about the upcoming Tamil film and also thanked his late wife for connecting him with Ajith.

At the red carpet interview of Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019, Boney Kapoor spilled the beans about his upcoming production film with Thala Ajith. Talking about Valimai, he said "Valimai is a full-on commercial film with a lot of action. (The film is also a) family drama, so it has all the ingredients for which Ajith is known for. It will be far more thrilling, adventurous and emotional, and of course, the action is high octane."

He further added, "The response is tremendous. With the announcement of the title we had a lot of tweets from fans. Thanks to my wife (late actress Sridevi) that I got this connect with him, and I'm fulfilling her desires. Soon I will be venturing into Telugu, then Malayalam and even Kannada."

Watch Boney Kapoor's video below as he talks about Sridevi and Thala Ajith: [Exclusive] Our Producer #BoneyKapoor's Latest Interview About THALA AJITH! '#Valimai' Movie Is Commercial Family Drama With Lot Of Actions Scenes And Emotional Element! THALA AJITH Will Do Some HIGH Octane Action Scenes In This Movie..! #GetWellSoonAJITH pic.twitter.com/emQo3FsiB8 — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are trending the hashtag #GetWellsoonThala and are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Credits :Behindwoods

