Valimai First Look Buzz: Thala Ajith makers to go the Bollywood way?

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Valimai, which is an action thriller. Valimai is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films of the South. While the shoot is currently in progress, Thala fans have been restlessly demanding an update about the film for many days. Finally, there is a strong buzz about the update of the film and it is currently trending on social media platforms.

According to the latest reports, the much-awaited Valimai update shall be out very soon and it will follow the Bollywood trend. There is a strong buzz that the makers are planning to launch the first look poster with a release date, which is expected to be released soon. Fans are very much delighted with this news and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

It is to be noted that generally for South movies, a poster and title is released and for Bollywood movies, a poster and the release date is announced. Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is going to follow the Bollywood path and launch the first look with a release date in the coming days. It is reportedly also being said that makers are planning to release Valimai in summer 2021. However, we have to wait for an official announcement.



Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of antagonist.

