Valimai First Look Poster: Four new posters of Thala Ajith with bikes and guns look terrific

After years of wait, Thala Ajith fans have finally got an update on the much awaited action thriller, Valimai. As a Sunday surprise for the Tamil Cinema lovers, Boney Kapoor unveiled a motion poster of the film with the tag-line, “Power Is A State Of Mind”, giving a glimpse into three looks of Ajith from the film alongside a flying bike and a backshot.

Soon after the motion poster unveil, the team released four new posters of Ajith from Valimai, taking us through his stylish attire in the film. The makers of this H Vinoth directorial have promised a theatrical release this year, however, have not yet decided on the exact date. Buzz is, it’s poised for a Diwali 2021 opening. Take a look at the posters below:

Valimai also stars , Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and Yogi Babu among others. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, and a strong technical team. It’s one of the most awaited Tamil films of 2021 and will feature Ajith in a never seen before role performing some unbelievable bike-based stunts.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla on Thala Ajith’s Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor promised, "I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

