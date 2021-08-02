Valimai First Single to be out tonight at 10:45; Makers share a new poster of Thala Ajith

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming Tamil film Valimai, which is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. As the film is in the last leg of the shoot, the makers are announcing back-to-back updates to excite the fans. Today, the first single of Valimai will be released at 10: 45 PM. The song is titled Naanga Vera Maari and will be Sony Music South. In the composition of Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song is sung by Anurag Kulkarni.

To mark 30 years of Thala Ajith in the film industry, this big announcement has been made. The makers also released a new poster, where Ajith can be seen standing and posing in a black t-shirt and jeans, looking all cool and handsome. Fans are currently trending with #ValimaiFirstSingle and #30yearsofThalaAjith as they gear up to witness the most awaited visual of Ajith in Valimai. Take a look at the poster here:

Also Read: Happy Birthday DSP: Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni, Mahesh Babu & others shower wishes in a grand way

Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Bollywood actress is the leading lady. Tollywood’s rising star Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in Valimai. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects. The film will hit the theatres in 2021, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date.