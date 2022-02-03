Valimai to Hey Sinamika: Kollywood back in action, Tamil movies to look forward to in February

Kollywood is back in action with many biggies lined up for release in February. The movies which have been postponed many times due to COVID-19 will finally get to see the light this month. As theatres have reopened with 100% occupancy in most states, Tamil movies like Valimai, Hey Sinamika, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum are all set to entertain the audiences and promises to be a blockbuster month.

Take a look at five Tamil February releases that are set to revive theatres.

Veerame Vaagai Soodum

The biggest release of Tamil is going to be Vishal's Veerame Vaagai Soodum, which is set to release in theatres on February 4. Going from the trailer, the film promises a range of emotions from action, to suspense, to drama. The action-drama flick is helmed by debutant director Thu Pa Saravanan and Dimple Hayathi is the female lead in the film. The Telugu version of the film is titled Saamanyudu.

Mahaan

Tamil action-thriller Mahaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv is set to release on 10 February on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos. The trailer shows us the life of a working-class math teacher turning into the liquor mafia world. The film promises entertainment with lot of emotions and drama intertwined throughout the story. The original Tamil film will also be made available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the movie has been titled Maha Purusha.

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Kadaisi Vivasayi, the much-delayed film, will hit the theatres on February 11. The film stars 85-year-old farmer Nallandi in the lead role along with Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi in the cameo role. Vijay Sethupathi’s portions for the film was reportedly shot in 2018 so movie buffs are excited to watch his unique role. Also, the film reportedly deals with a social message and revolves around farmers.

FIR

Vishnu Vishal will clash at the box office with Kadaisi Vivasayi in February. The actor will reportedly be seen in the role of a Muslim guy, Abu Bakker Abdula. FIR, which wrapped up production in January 2021, has been long-delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Manu Anand, the film has Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and Raiza Wilson playing the female leads. Gautham Vasudev Menon will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

Etharkum Thuninthavan

Directed by Pandiraj, the much-awaited film Etharkkum Thunindhavan of Suriya is finally set to hit the screens. The title of the upcoming project refers to the 1976 film of the same name, that starred his father Sivakumar in the lead role. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead, while Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Bhaskar will be seen in supporting roles.

Hey Sinamika

Hey Sinamika, the much-anticipated movie starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal is set to release in theaters on February 25, 2022. Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of ace dance choreographer Brindha Gopal. Scripted by Madhan Karky, the film is billed as a romantic-comedy entertainer.

Valimai

Valimai, the biggest Tamil and South movie, will finally hit the theatres after a long wait on February 25, 2022. The movie has a crazy buzz and fans can't wait to witness the madness of Ajith don't the big screen. It shows the journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict, high on action and thriller elements. Valimai is all set to take things up a notch at the box office.

After a long wait, such promising movies are coming to entertain the audiences, which one are you excited for? Comment and let us know.