Valimai: It's a wrap up for Thala Ajith starrer; Little patch work remains

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies in the South. The film carries a huge fandom and every single update reaches millions in minutes. In the latest update, reportedly, the entire shoot of Valimai has been wrapped.

According to the latest reports, the entire shoot of Valimai has been wrapped up except for a few patchwork. And ever since this announcement has come into the light, there is no bounds to the happiness of fans as they are eagerly waiting for more updates.

A few days ago, Thala Ajith along with the Valimai team headed off to Russia for an action schedule. Photos of Ajith from the airport had gone viral. The team has now completed filming the action sequence in Russia, and with that, it's a wrap-up. An official announcement regarding this is excepted to be made soon.

As the shoot is wrapped up, fans are expecting updates like the release date and second single update. However, it is to be waited and watch.

Valimai is an action thriller written and directed by H. Vinoth, who has previously worked directed Nerkonda Paarvai. Bollywood actress is the leading lady. Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.