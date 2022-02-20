Valimai maker H Vinoth on his next: ‘It is a film one should watch with family’

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is set to take over the silver screens on 24 February. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the actor will be seen playing a cop in the film. Before the film’s theatrical release, lead Ajith Kumar hosted a special screening for his parents. It was only after their positive reactions, Boney Kapoor decided to release the film on a larger scale.

Sharing some more details on this, filmmaker H Vinoth talked to Chennai Times. He said, “Ajith sir told me, ‘I feel proud to have done this film. I’m going to screen this film for my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made this film.’ He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada."

He was further quoted saying, “Valimai isn’t just another action film. It is a family entertainer that also talks about social issues. It is a film that one should watch with their family”.

Valimai's trailer introduces us to the world of a police officer who is transferred to Chennai. The cop ends up with a case involving 6000 heists. Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen as the antagonist in the action drama. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for Ajith Kumar’s next, while Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

The film has already triggered the curiosity of the fans and they are counting days to the film’s release.