Valimai Makers confirm 'NO CHANGE' in film's release date; Hindi trailer to be out tomorrow

Makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai has confirmed that there is no change in release date of the film. As announced before, the film will release in theatres on 13 January. Valimai Producer, Boney Kapoor took penned a post on social media, He said, “Experience the POWER OF #VALIMAI, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Releasing Worldwide on 13th January 2022.#ValimaiFromPongal #ValimaiFromJan13”

