Valimai: Makers release the FIRST LOOK of Kartikeya Gummakonda on his birthday from Thala Ajith starrer

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of South. The film also caught a lot of buzz because Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda playing the role of antagonist. Today, the young actor is celebrating his 29th birthday and the makers of Valimai treated fans with a special birthday poster wishing him.

In the poster, one can see, Kartikeya looking like a young angry man with a walkie-talkie in one hand and alcohol in another hand. Sharing the poster, the team of Valimai wished the actor.

Post the success of the raw love story RX 100, Kartikeya Gummakonda became one of the talented actors in the film industry. Be it as protagonist or antagonist, the actor aces every role. Kartikeya was highly appreciated for his antagonist role in Nani’s Gang leader. Now, his baddie role in Valimai has set major expectations.

The entire shoot of Valimai has been completed and is currently progressing with post-production work. The last schedule of Valimai was wrapped up in Russia. There is a strong buzz in all circles of the media that Valimai will release on the big screen during the Diwali 2021 weekend. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from a source, "An official announcement on the release date will be made with a special video by the end of September."

Valimai is written and directed by H Vinoth. Bollywood actress is the leading lady. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.