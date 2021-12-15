Valimai Making Video: Here's a sneak peek into Ajith's intense action scenes that are full of goosebumps

Ajith starrer Valimai is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films that the audience cannot wait for. While moviegoers are waiting to know what's next in store, the makers recently released a making video that sets high expectations. The BTS video shows Ajith left no stone unturned to perfect his action scenes.

One can also catch a glimpse of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in an intense avatars in the latest making clip of Valimai. Valimai promises to be the biggest action film of 2022 and if rumours are anything to go by, Huma will also be doing some action scenes in the film.

Check out the video below:

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor & Zee Studios, the makers are set to unveil the trailer and announce the release date soon. Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the role of the antagonist.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the action-drama. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.