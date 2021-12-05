Valimai Mother Song Out: Ajith Kumar's second single by Sid Sriram is an emotional tribute to motherhood

The much anticipated second single from Ajith Kumar's starrer Mother song from his upcoming film Valimai has been released. The next song from Valimai is an emotional song dedicated to all the mothers and is crooned by Sid Sriram. The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is already trending on Twitter.

Sharing the emotional mother song on Twitter, the makers wrote, "MOTHER Two hearts. The uncelebrated bond Red heart. Here comes the soul-stirring #MotherSong from #Valimai Multiple musical notes."

According to reports, December will be the month for Ajith's fans as makers have reportedly planned to take off the promotions to entertain the fans. It is highly anticipated that the release date of the film is expected to be unveiled officially with a stylish poster soon.

Previously, Valimai's first song Naanga Vera Maari is a high-energy song and it was received tremendously well by the audiences. Ajith's stylish look

was a massive treat for his fans and since its release, Naanga Vera Maari is already setting records.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor & Zee Studios, this entertainer is gearing up for a release soon. An official release has not yet been announced. Valimai also features Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist.