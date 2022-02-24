Valimai Movie Review: This Ajith-starrer is amped up by superb action blocks

Title: Valimai

Cast: Ajith Kumar and others

Director: H Vinoth

Rating: 3/5

Director H Vinoth was expected to narrate an unpredictable story that feels like a roller-coaster ride. First things first. He doesn't do that. 'Valimai', despite all its strengths, trods the beaten path in terms of story trajectory. But where it shines remarkably is in terms of action choreography. The action stretches bristle with stunning chases. There are baddies falling off their high-end bikes in their glorious attempts to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

This Tamil-language original's Telugu-dubbed version had a simultaneous release today. Set in Vizag (it's Chennai in the Tamil version), the story is about how far ACP Arjun (a formidable Ajith Kumar whose dignified performance is irresistible) can go to keep the city safe for the poor and middle-class. He is so virtuous that he wants to rebuild the lives of his prisoners as much as he can, at his own expense. That way, he is a Gandhian whose heart bleeds at the thought of youngsters becoming wayward rogues. The story taps into this aspect of his personality just before the interval to deliver a sucker punch.

Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the antagonist, whose efforts to terrorize urban dwellers in his pursuit of a fortune are threatened by Arjun's smarts and daredevilry. His characterization felt routine in the film's trailer, but the film holds a bit of excitement at least. His gang is called Satan's Servants; it's as if he is a cult leader who knows how to promise a utopia and ruin the lives of the morally bankrupt, unemployed youths. Even as he laughs his way to the bank, Arjun and his colleague Sofia are a step ahead.

The pre-interval block and a couple of other action sequences are terrific. The term 'adrenaline rush' will be heard in the context of 'Valimai', especially because Nirav Shah's cinematography, visualization, and scale have come together to deliver a dekko. Prabhas' 2019 film 'Saaho' was propped up as the one that would redefine the slick action genre in terms of visual scale and choreography. Whether 'Valimai' is the one that will set a new benchmark is something only time will tell.

This is not to say that 'Valimai' is a flawless film. When it turns to melodrama, the pace not only slackens but also undoes a bit of the goodwill it acquires otherwise. The pre-interval twist (or should it be called a mere revelation?) is old-fashioned and nothing shattering. The last fifteen minutes or so don't use Ajith's knack for showing variation as an actor because of the way the tense scenes are staged. The running time is too much as well.

Maybe, some of the segments should have been moody. The editing pattern could have been more well-rounded. The antagonist and his gang of devilish deviants are sophisticated criminals who don't seem to show much existential angst. The writing should have been way more believable. The conflicts within the police department could have been portrayed in an inventive fashion.

In summation, 'Valimai' is for you if you like larger-than-life action blocks involving bike-bound men and their unflinching adventures.

