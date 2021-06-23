Valimai music composer Yuvan Shankar shares an update about songs and leaves fans elated

Yuvan Shankar, music composer of Valimai gives an update about the songs on Twitter. Fans are happy with this update as they have been waiting for an update for a very long.

Yuvan Shankar, music composer of Valimai gives an update about the songs on Twitter. Fans are happy with this update as they have been waiting for an update for a very long. Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Valimai, which is an action thriller. Valimai is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films of the South. Since the title announcement, this movie has been carrying crazy expectations and fans have been eager for any update.

Now, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja gives the much-awaited Valimai update for the fans. Yuvan recently revealed some secrets about the film. He said that Ajith's Valimai has an emotional song dedicated to mothers, and it will be different from other sentiment films in Tamil cinema. This latest piece of advice from Valimai has surely made fans happy.

According to reports, the shooting of Valimai is almost complete, with only one action sequence left to film. This sequence will be completed once the lockdown comes to an end and there are no travel restrictions.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Valimai is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film also features as the leading lady and reportedly Kartikeya Gummakonda will play the role of the antagonist. The makers yet to announce an official release date of the film.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×