Valimai OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar's actioner thriller online as it completes 3 years of theatrical run

Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller Valimai is celebrating its 3rd anniversary on February 24, 2025. Marking the occasion would only be right to revisit the same on OTT.

Where to watch Valimai

Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is currently available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5. With the film turning a year older, the platform also shared a special post on social media.

Check out the post:

Official trailer and plot of Valimai

The movie Valimai features the tale of Arjun, an honest police officer and the sole breadwinner of his joint family. With the rise of outlaw bikers in Chennai engaging in heinous crimes, the officer is posted to the city, who comes along with his entire family.

In his mission to track down the entire gang and its leaders, Arjun engages in an action-packed mission. However, he soon discovers that his own brother is also part of the gang. Now, torn by a moral dilemma and hoping to save his younger brother, the man must capture their leader and put an end to all evil.

Cast and crew of Valimai

Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, features an ensemble cast of actors like Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan, Achyuth Kumar, Sunaina Badam, Selva, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Director H Vinoth helmed the film, which marked his second directorial collaboration with the superstar after Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, written by the director himself, was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

While Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the musical tracks of the film, the movie’s background scores were crafted by Ghibran. As Nirav Shah cranked the camera, it was Vijay Velukutty who completed the editing.

The movie, originally released on February 24, 2022, was delayed multiple times due to multiple factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being credited as a successful theater venture, critics gave it mixed reviews.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar was last seen this year in the movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The superstar will next appear in the lead role in the film Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025.