Valimai POSTPONED: Makers of Ajith Kumar starrer release an official statement

Ajith Kumar's much awaited and anticipated film Valimai, which was scheduled for Pongal release on January 13, got postponed indefinitely due to Omicron Virus and theatres shut down all over the nation. Producer Boney Kapoor took to social media and shared an official statement to announce the big and saddening news. The statement read, “Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!”

Valimai is written and directed by H. Vinoth and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP. Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi are the lead actors, while Kartikeya will be seen in an antagonist role. The tunes are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

This movie marks the second collaboration between the director H. Vinoth and Ajith Kumar. The actor's next Thala61 is also directed by H. Vinoth and it will mark their third association.

