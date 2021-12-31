Valimai Release date LOCKED: Ajith starrer and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to witness clash on festive weekend

One of the much-awaited Tamil films of 2022, Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is releasing on January 13. The film will witness the biggest clash at the box office on Pongal/Sankranthi 2022 weekend as Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Pan-India film Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14.

However, the clash of the 'titans' at the box office won't make a major difference as Valimai will make the most from Tamil Nadu while Radhe Shyam will earn from Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. Meanwhile, Valimai is censored with a U/A certificate and the runtime is 178.35 minutes (2 hours 58 mins and 35 secs).

Action thriller Valimai is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Telugu actor Karthikeya Gummakonda of RX 100 fame plays the antagonist while Huma Qureshi plays the female lead.

The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography is by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty.