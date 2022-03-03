Valimai star Ajith Kumar poses with brother-in-law Richard Rishi for a memorable PIC

Ajith Kumar is presently basking in the success of his latest action outing Valimai. The H. Vinoth directorial has been performing exceedingly well at the box office. Recently, the star was clicked with his brother-in-law and actor Richard Rishi. Ajith Kumar was seen in a classic formal look and Richard Rishi donned a printed T-shirt, shelling out casual vibes.

Released on February 24, the Ajith Kumar led movie received a massive box office opening; however, there were some complaints about the prolonged run-time of the film, especially in the second half. Taking note of the feedback, the makers trimmed 15-minute from the Hindi version of Valimai. The makers also removed the first song, Naanga Vera Maari from the project, which turned out to be a cut of over 18 minutes. The pre-release event of the Ajith Kumar starrer also made a lot of buzz among fans.

Check out the post below:

Ajith Kumar plays a cop named Arjun in the movie, who becomes a convict in order to take revenge on the man who did him wrong. Kartikeya Gummakonda essays the antagonist in the film, picking a fight with cop Arjun. Kartikeya Gummakonda also received a lot of praise for his bad boy portrayal.

Valimai producer Boney Kapoor has shown a lot of enthusiasm for his second collaboration with Ajith Kumar. In fact, the actor and producer have signed on another venture tentatively titled AK61. As the project materialises, further details are expected to come forward.

