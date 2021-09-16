Valimai Teaser Buzz: Fans take social media by storm as they wait for an update on Ajith starrer

Amidst lots of movie updates on social media, Ajith fans are eagerly waiting for Valimai's teaser. Their wait to hear an official update on Valimai's teaser continues as makers of the film will reportedly release making video first. According to social media buzz, Ajith starrer makers the making video of Valimai will be released soon before the film's teaser. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

#ValimaiTeaser is currently trending on social media as fans are going crazy asking for an update about the film's teaser and release date. Well, fans are going berserk as they cannot wait for this big news and start the celebrations. The teaser release is going to look no less like a festival. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.

Check out what fans have to say about the film's teaser:

Meanwhile, the makers have wrapped overseas shoot and are looking forward to a grand release on the big screen. With Valimai being the most awaited film of the Tamil industry, Boney Kapoor, in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about the pressure of living onto the expectations. The producer promised, "I am sure, the fans would be more than happy with the film. I have heard the subject; I have seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

Valimai also stars and Katrikey Gummakonda in pivotal roles.