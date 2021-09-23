Valimai Teaser OUT: Thala Ajith promises power packed mass masala entertainer

Valimai, featuring Thala Ajith in the lead role, is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. The expectations among the moviegoers had put a lot of pressure on the makers of the film. Amidst the buzz to know what's next in store, the makers of Valimai have released the teaser that has everything from action to drama and looks every bit electrifying.

Right at the beginning of the teaser, we can see Ajith setting the right mood. Also, one can see, the actor has put on a serious amount of muscle and is looking killer as always in the salt and pepper look. The background score enhances the storyline. There are a few moments in the teaser that will give you goosebumps. The teaser also gives us a glimpse into Karthikeya's character in the film and it is intense.

As revealed by producer Boney Kapoor in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, "Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

Check out the teaser below:

Valimai is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth. Besides Ajith Kumar, and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Yogi Babu, Sumitra, and Pugazh will be seen in supporting roles. The music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee Studious and Bayview Projects LLP.

The film is set for Pongal 2022 release!

