Valimai: Thala Ajith and team to travel to Spain for high octane action sequence?

The makers of Ajith Kumar star Valimai recently wrapped up the Chennai schedule, and according to latest reports, the team is planning to head to Spain in April for a high octane action sequence.

Director Vinoth's upcoming Tamil film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as director Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith are collaborating yet again after Nerkonda Paarvai. The makers of the film recently wrapped the important schedule in Chennai and according to latest reports, the team is planning to head to Spain in April for a high octane action sequence. Reportedly, the team will be heading to Spain for two months for the final schedule.

According to a report in TOI, Valimai wanted raw landscape for an important action scene and so, they have decided Spain and Morocco for the final schedule. However, nothing is official yet. Well, Valimai will see Ajith in the role of a cop and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. has been reportedly roped in to play the female lead. While earlier reports suggested that the film will have Tollywood actor Karthikeyan as the antagonist, Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan took to Twitter and confirmed that he will be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith is currently on a rest mode and is recovering the injury caused during the shooting of bike sequence for Valimai. Despite facing injuries, Ajith continued to shoot and wrapped up the Chennai schedule before going on a break.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the music of the film is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Credits :Times Of India

