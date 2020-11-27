Valimai: Thala Ajith finishes shooting schedule despite injury during bike stunt on sets?

A couple of days back, it was reported that Ajith had suffered an injury while performing a bike stunt on the sets and a photo of Ajith performing the stunt is also making the rounds on social media.

Though the makers of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai have not made any official announcements regarding the film’s process, hearsay has that the shooting is going on a brisk pace. A couple of days back, it was reported that Ajith had suffered an injury while performing a bike stunt on the sets. Now, it is being reported that Ajith did not mind the injury and he continued with the shooting despite the injury.

A photo of Ajith, performing a bike stunt surfaced online earlier this week, which made the fans go gaga. Directed by H Vinod, Valaimai is touted to be a cop drama. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. There are reports that will be seen as the leading lady. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. However, there are no official updates about the film’s cast and crew. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt.

Credits :The Times Of India

