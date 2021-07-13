Valimai: Thala Ajith to head to East Europe for a new shooting schedule; Karthikeya Gummakonda to join

Thala Ajith’s Valimai shoot is progressing at brisk phase. The actor along with his team will fly to East Europe in the next few days for a new shooting schedule.

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Valimai, which is an action thriller. Valimai is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films of the South. Recently, the makers of the film released the first look and motion poster of Valimai and the excitement of fans knew no bounds. Thala Ajith looked powerful, energetic and charismatic in the poster and his new look has surely won the hearts of his fans. As the makers also announced that Valimai will release in 2021, the shooting is progressing at brisk phase.

Yesterday, Thala Ajith completed shooting the patchwork in Hyderabad and will now be heading to East Europe in the next 10 days to finish an action block. A source close to Hyderabad Times said, “Ajith, director H Vinoth and a few other integral cast and crew members were in Hyderabad for the last few days to finish the patchwork. Ajith shot for three days and is expected to be back in Chennai today. And in another 10 days, he will be flying to East Europe for a final action block, which will be shot over seven days. Tollywood actor Karthikeya, who is playing the antagonist, will also be part of the schedule. The film’s European schedule was getting delayed for almost a year because of the pandemic, but now, the team has chosen to head there. Visa and other government formalities are on now.”

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Valimai features as the leading lady and is slated to release later in 2021.

