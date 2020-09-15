  1. Home
Valimai: Thala Ajith not to join the sets of the H Vinod directorial until January 2021?

The film’s director H Vinod needs 60 days to wrap up the schedule, and Thala Ajith will join the sets in January 2021. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the shooting by February 2021
351574 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:44 pm
Valimai: Thala Ajith not to join the sets of the H Vinod directorial until January 2021?
While makers of all the other big Kollywood films have been sharing updates with us, there has been no updates about Thala Ajith’s upcoming flick Valimai. A couple of months back, producer BoneyKapoor assured that the film will not have a direct release on OTT platform, after which there has been no official updates. Well, now it looks like the film’s shooting will not be finished until February 2021. However, an official update is yet to be made.

The report also added that the director H Vinod needs 50-60 days to wrap up the schedule. Thala Ajith will apparently join the sets in January 2021 and the film will be wrapped up by February 2021. Initially, the film was planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, due to the pandemic situation, the shooting was brought to a halt. While Tollywood and Sandalwood films have started shootings, no official update on the Kollywood films’ resumption of shooting.

Also read: Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan clicks pretty photos of his ladylove in white dress as she enjoys nature in Goa

About the film’s cast and crew, hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be seen as female leads. Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role in the H Vinoth directorial. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. The cop thriller is one of the most expected Kollywood movies.

Credits :The Times Of India

