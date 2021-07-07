Valimai: Thala Ajith's FIRST LOOK poster to release on July 15; Reports

Valimai's first look to come with a double surprise including motion poster and release date, which will be released on July 15, as per the reports.

Thala Ajith's upcoming Tamil film Valimai is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. Valimai has reportedly been under production for almost two years and now the pandemic has delayed the film process even further. However, the good news is the first look of Valimai will be released soon as the director has confirmed it. Ever since then, fans are at the edge of their seats with full excitement waiting for the big update. Now, according to the latest reports, there is huge anticipation that the first look will be released on July 15, 2021.

It is also being said that the makers would be following the Bollywood trend and will release the first look, motion poster and release date. However, nothing has been officially announced yet. A few days ago it was revealed as per reports that Valimai has made a huge price at pre-business, even without revealing the first look. The craze for the film among the fans has taken it to reach high levels, and the film has reportedly earned Rs 200 crore at the pre-release business. The fans are thrilled with this news of getting a double surprise and have been trending the Twitter with #ValimaiFirstLookMonth from last week.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, stars the South superstar Ajith in a cop role who is on a mission against racing and drug trafficking. and Tollywood actor Karthikeya will appear in key roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.

