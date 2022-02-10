Valimai Trailer: Mahesh Babu calls it 'gripping', Sudeep, Arjun Kapoor excited for power-packed Ajith starrer

After a long delay, the Hindi, Telugu and Kannada trailers of Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film Valimai is out. Almost a month after the release of the Valimai Tamil trailer, the makers released in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions today, February 10, at 6.30 pm. While Mahesh Babu released the Telugu version, Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep released the Hindi and Kannada trailers, respectively.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, children of Boney Kapoor, have also shared the trailer and showed their excitement for the movie. While called Ajith Kumar's trailer 'gripping', Kichcha Sudeep, Ajay Devgn conveyed their wishes.

For the unversed, the Tamil version of Valimai's trailer was released on December 30, 2021, and received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike. Ajith is playing a cop in the H. Vinoth directorial. The trailer released by the makers goes to show Arjun’s journey from being a police officer to becoming a convict. He takes revenge on the man who did him wrong.

Valimai is an action thriller written and directed by H. Vinoth, who has previously worked directed Nerkonda Paarvai. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is the leading lady. Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is a music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.

