Valimai Trailer Review: It’s Ajith Kumar like never before in this H Vinoth directed action-packed thriller

After waiting for years, the theatrical trailer of Ajith Kumar’s much awaited film, Valimai, is finally out. And as expected, it lives onto the humongous expectations of fans, critics and every cinema lover. Director H. Vinoth has packaged it as an action-packed thriller, bringing in the element of cop vs robber on the wheels.

The scale and the stunt scenes are neatly done, whereas the background score creates the desired impact of elevating the sequences. While the bike-oriented action scenes with Ajith Kumar seem to be the highlight, there is also a strong undercurrent of mother-based emotion for the family audience. The closing frames of the trailer spike intrigue making the audience wonder if there is an element of greyness to Ajith’s character of super cop, Arjun. Kartikeya as the baddie stands tall in front of Ajith, and seems like the perfect anti-hero to the protagonist. Huma Qureshi too seems to be having a meaty role in this film. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release on January 13, and if the trailer is anything to go by, one can expect a thunderous opening across Tamil Nadu during the festive season of Pongal.

The movie marks the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screen in an out and out entertainer after Viswasam and is among the most spoken about Tamil Film in the last few years. The fans have been waiting for a Valimai update and with just 2 weeks left for the big theatrical release, the hype is just expected to grow stronger. The film is already creating records in the Tamil Nadu trade as it has fetched the highest amount for an Ajith film from the distributors. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and its Zee Studios, who will be giving it a wide release across the country. The Tamil version aside, the movie is also releasing in Telugu and Hindi. It would mark the first Hindi language release for Ajith Kumar.

