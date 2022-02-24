Valimai Twitter Review: 12 tweets you must check out before watching Ajith Kumar's action starrer

The big day is here, Ajith Kumar's Valimai is out in the theatres. The first show began at 4 AM and saw a huge crowd like never before as fans rushed to the theatres to watch Ajith Kumar's power-packed performance on the big screen. The images of fans going gaga over Ajith's screen presence, bike stunts have taken the internet by storm.

After the mass euphoria of FDFS near theatres, netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews. Needless to say that Ajith seems to have impressed everyone with his performance yet again. While some called Valimai a perfect Hollywood level for action sequences, others declared the movie as a blockbuster entertainer.

Netizens have been pouring praises for the unique storyline, performances of the actors, especially Ajith, eye-popping action sequences, visuals and music. Overall, Valimai has impressed the audiences like never before and all the wait seems to be worth it.

As Valimai fever has begun all over and if you are planning to watch the movie on the screen, then check out these 12 must tweets:

Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Pavel Navageethan and Pugazh are seen in pivotal roles in the film. Valimai is released worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed by H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor has bankrolled a big-budget action starrer.

