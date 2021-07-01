Valimai Update: Thala Ajith starrer first look to be out with a double surprise; Deets Inside

Valimai's first look to come with a double suprise including motion poster and release date, which is most likely to release this month.

Kollywood actor Ajith is one of the most popular and influential actors in South India. Every new venture from this popular star is highly anticipated by the fans. Ajith is all geared up for a cop role for Valimai, which remains among the much-awaited films. The fans have been asking for an update for a long time with the WeWantValimaiUpdate hashtag on Twitter. Looks like the day is finally going to arrive soon as the first look of Valimai is all set to be released soon.

A few days ago, director H Vinod had confirmed that the first look will be released very soon by producer Boney Kapoor. Ever since this news, fans of Thala have been anticipating the update and now, according to the latest reports, along with the first look, a motion poster and release date will also be announced. This big update is said to be announced in mid-July. The fans are thrilled with this news of getting a double surprise and are already trending the Twitter with ValimaiFirstLookMonth.

#ThalaAjith's most anticipated #Valimai first look / motion poster likely to be launched around the mid of this July month This could finally be the #ValimaiFirstLookMonth! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 1, 2021

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Valimai also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist. Valimai was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Credits :Twitter

