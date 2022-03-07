Valimai: When Ajith Kumar fell off the bike while shooting a stunt scene

Ajith Kumar’s recent action flick Valimai crashed the ticket counters with its thumping performance at the box office. While filming a stunt scene for the H Vinoth’s project in Chennai, the star met with a minor accident.

During this particular scene, Ajith Kumar had to ride a superbike. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and suffered a fall. The actor sustained some hand injuries after the incident. As soon as the news surfaced, numerous fans trended the hashtag #GetWellsoonThala on Twitter and wished the star a speedy recovery. If reports are to be believed, the actor took a 20-minute break to regain himself and finished the shoot. The pictures of the actor getting treated post the accident has again surfaced on social media.

Check out the post below:

Released on 24 February 2022, the action-thriller has been in the limelight ever since it was announced. Kartikeya Gummakonda, who plays the antagonist in the film also holds the venture very close to his heart. The RX 100 actor also received a lot of praise for his bad boy portrayal.

After Valimai, producer Boney Kapoor is looking forward to working with Ajith Kumar again for their third collaboration tentatively titled AK61. Further details about the much-hyped venture are under wraps for now.

In the meantime, Ajith Kumar was recently clicked with his wife, kids, and brother-in-law Richard Rishi.

Also Read: PIC: Shruti Haasan recovers from COVID-19; Resumes work after quarantine