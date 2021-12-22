Valimai Whistle Theme VIDEO: Yuvan Shankar Raja's music for Ajith starrer is fire and will get you hooked

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. Written and Directed by H. Vinoth, the action-drama has set high expectations among the audience. Amidst the buzz and update on the film's trailer and release date, the makers of Valimai have released 'Whistle Theme Video' and it looks every bit captivating.

Music is composed & arranged by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it is sure to get you hooked to it. Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in Valimai. The makers have already wrapped the shoot and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Producer Boney Kapoor, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, had said, "I've seen the rushes and the scale of the stuff that Vinoth (director) has shot. I have been on the sets multiple times, and Ajith has put in a lot of efforts to do all the stunts by himself – from riding the bike to the wheely and everything else."

Meanwhile, check out the Whistle Theme below:

Valimai, an action thriller written and directed by H. Vinoth, also has Huma S Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh & others. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.

