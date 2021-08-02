Valimai's First Single UPDATE: Makers of Ajith starrer share exciting details

Thala Ajith will be seen next in the upcoming film titled Valimai, which is an action thriller. Valimai is one of the most awaited and highly anticipated films of the South. After a long postponement and fans asking for updates every day and everywhere, the makers recently released the first look and motion poster, which set the internet on fire. The first single of Thala Ajith starter Valimai will be released today. The makers will announce the release time today, at 7 PM.

The makers are yet again set to take the internet by storm, or if we can say, the internet has already been taken by storm as the big update is on its way. The music label, Sony Music, which has bagged the audio rights of Valimai, took to social media and wrote, "The most-awaited #ValimaiFirstSingle! Stay tuned for the release time to be announced at Keycap digit sevenPM TODAY! #Valimai #30YearsOfAjithKumar." Twitter is trending with the #ValimaiFirstSingle and #Valimaimusicupdate. Fans are eagerly waiting for the evening as it will be a visual treat for them.

Valimai is touted to be a masala entertainer and is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who directed Ajith’s previous film Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Valimai also features as the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda, who will play the role of the antagonist. The film will hit the theatres in 2021, although the makers are yet to announce an official release date.