Valimai's Kartikeya Gummakonda & Lohitha Reddy seek blessings at Tirupati Temple post wedding; PHOTOS

Newlyweds Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy visited Tirupati Temple today to seek blessings post wedding. One can see, the Valimai actor is sporting a blue kurta with pants while his ladylove Lohitha is looking pretty in a saree. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paps with their family members.

Kartikeya tied the knot to his college sweetheart Lohitha Reddy on November 21 in presence of their close friends and family members. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the occasion and blessed the newlyweds. Others who were seen at the wedding were Allu Aravind, Payal Rajput, director Ajay Bhupathi, and Sai Kumar.

Also Read: Newlyweds Kartikeya Gummakonda & Lohitha Reddy look regal in dreamy reception PHOTOS

Announcing the news about his wedding, the actor had tweeted “Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010 when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.” Now, while sharing the first photos of his wedding online with fans, Kartikeya penned a heartwarming note that read, “Nov21-2021..got married. Thank you life for all the beautiful things. @loh_reddy my wife, we officially became one now.”