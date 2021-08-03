Valimai's Naanga Vera Maari: Vignesh Shivan thanks Valimai team for the opportunity to write a song for Ajith

The much-awaited first single Naanga Vera Maari from Thala Ajith's Valimai is out and it has taken social media by storm. The song celebrates Ajith's 30 years in the film and it is a blockbuster success. Written by Vignesh Shivan, this high-octane song will make you want to listen again and again. Sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja & Anurag Kulkarni, the song will pump up the mood instantly. Ajith's stylish look is a massive treat for his fans and since its release, Naanga Vera Maari is already setting records.

Vignesh, who has penned the lyrics for Ajith in the song tweeted, "Thank you #Hvinoth & Valimai team for the great opportunity yet again to write a song for #Thala." Naanga Vera Maari is a chartbuster track! Besides Ajith Kumar in a lead role, Valimai also stars Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh & others. There is too much excitement among the moviegoers to know what's next in store for them.

Check out the song below:

Wit love for all the #ThalaFans #AttagasamanaFans around the globe

BLAST YOUR SPEAKERS Thank you #Hvinoth & Valimai team for the great opportunity yet again to write a song for #Thala #ValimaiFirstSingle https://t.co/m3h2gjUDf6#30YearsOfAjithKumar #valimai — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajith and the team will reportedly be heading to Russia next week for the final schedule of Valimai. Cinematography is by Nirav Shah and editing by Vijay Velukutty and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan. Valimai is expected to be high on stunts and action sequences. Ajith's stylish looks in the film are going to be one of the highlights.

Directed by H.Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor & Zee Studios, this entertainer is gearing up for a release soon.

