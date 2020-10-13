Vallavan: Simbu fans get nostalgic as they share posters and videos on the film completing 14 years

#14yearsofOurVALLAVAN is trending on Twitter as STR fans are sharing unseen stills from the film.

Simbu, Nayanthara and Reema Sen starrer Vallavan, which had released in 2066 has completed 14 years of its release today, October 13. The Tamil-romance film written and directed by Silambarasan himself was talk of the town back then. Nayanthara and Simbu's sizzling chemistry in the film grabbed all the attention. Today, as the film has completed 14 years, moviegoers have been sharing posters and videos to celebrate the occasion. #14yearsofOurVALLAVAN is trending on Twitter as STR fans are sharing unseen stills from the film.

Silambarasan also called Simbu plays the role of Pallan, a happy-go-lucky college student while Nayanthara is seen as Swapna, Vallavan's love interest and Reema Sen as Geetha, Vallavan's ex-girlfriend. The film's score and the soundtrack was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and was later dubbed into Telugu as Vallabha. The romantic-college drama also featured Santhanam, Premji, and Sathyan play supporting roles.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Vallavan:

Also Read: Simbu seeks blessings at Madurai Meenakshi temple; Photo of the face mask clad Maanaadu star goes viral

Meanwhile, reports had been doing rounds that Simbu will be joining the sets of his next film Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu only after his film with director Suseenthiran is wrapped up.

Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×