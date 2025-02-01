Vallyettan 4K OTT Release: When and where to watch Mammootty starrer Malayalam movie’s remastered version online

Mammootty starrer movie Vallyettan is one of the most iconic films of the superstar from the early 2000s. As the movie was recently re-released with 4K restoration, the remastered version is slated to hit the streaming platform soon.

When and where to watch Vallyettan

The Mammootty starrer movie Vallyettan is slated to hit the streaming platform Manorama MAX on February 7, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform itself through their social media handle.

Check out the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Vallyettan

The Mammootty starrer movie Vallyettan directed by Shaji Kailas was originally released back on September 10, 2000. Marking a 24-year gap, the film was re-released in theaters on November 29, 2024, restored with 4K resolution.

The film Vallyettan is an action-drama that tells the story of Arakkal Madhavanunni, a self-made businessman and feudal lord. As the head of the family, he faces challenges when his home is threatened by his own uncle, Arakkal Kuttikrishnan Nair, and his uncle’s son.

The story revolves around Madhavanunni’s pursuit to save his ancestral home while navigating complex family dynamics that create a scuffle between him and his younger brothers.

Cast and crew of Vallyettan

The movie Vallyettan features Megastar Mammootty in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Sai Kumar, NF Varghese, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Innocent, Kalabhavan Mani, Bheeman Raghu, Sukumari, and many more in key roles.

The film directed by Shaji Kailas is based on a script penned by Ranjith. The movie’s musical tracks were composed by Mohan Sitara with the late Gireesh Puthenchery penning the lyrics. Additionally, musician Rajamani had provided the background scores.

The movie’s cinematography was handled by Ravi Varman with editing works fulfilled by L Bhoominathan. Interestingly, Vallyettan was remade in Kannada as Jyeshta by director Suresh Krissna with the late Vishnuvardhan in the lead role.

Moving forward, Mammootty was last seen playing the lead role in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial mystery comedy flick Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. The actor is currently shooting for his magnum opus flick with director Mahesh Narayan, tentatively titled MMMN.