Vamsi Paidipally awaits Ram Charan’s nod for his next? Find out

Vamsi Paidipally is apparently still awaiting Ram Charan's nod to start the preproduction work of his next film.

Vamsi Paidipally, whose script was not okayed by Mahesh Babu, approached Ram Charan a while ago for his next. Since Ram Charan’s upcoming film RRR is still put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation, the actor is unable to decide on the script. This has left Vamsi Paidipally waiting and he is still unable to start the pre production works of the film yet. Given the current situation, it looks like it will take a few more months for the film to be finalized.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan along with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR is working from home for RRR. Madhan Karky, who is writing the Tamil lyrics for the film, took to his Twitter space and posted a photo of their recording sessions. In the photo, the film’s music composer MM Keeravani was also seen. After Chiranjeevi’s message on working from home for Acharya, this is the second film that has its team working from home.

RRR is one of the anticipated movies of 2021 as it is the first film of SS Rajamouli after Baahubali: The Conclusion. According to media reports, MM Keeravani has been plied Rs 100 crore for the film. Recently, it was reported that the film has Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo. Other than Jr NTR and Ram charan, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. Ram Charan is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

