Vamsi Paidipally rings in his birthday with a bash; Karthi, Sonu Sood, Keerthy Suresh & others attend
Vamsi Paidiapally is one of the most biggest and popular directors of the Telugu film industry. He worked with top stars in Telugu including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna and others. He is best known for directing mainstream film works such as Munna (2007), Brindavanam (2010), Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), and Maharshi (2019). Vamsi is a National Film Award-winning director for his film Maharshi with Mahesh Babu. Yesterday, Vamsi celebrated his birthday and it was indeed a grand affair we must say.
Yesterday, on July 28, Vamsi Padipally celebrated his birthday in a grand affair with family and friends from the industry. The birthday party was graced by Allu Aravind, Sonu Sood, Ritu Varma, Keerthy Suresh, Allu Aravind, Karthiekya, Sravya Reddy and many others. The director turned 42 years in the presence of his close ones.
While Keerthy Suresh wore a black dress with a Dior bag, Sonu Sood slayed the casual pink shirt and white trousers look. Actor Karthi looked stylish as he donned all-black outfit for the party. All the celebs spotted look their best to celebrate their friend Vamsi's birthday. Take a look at the photos:
On the professional front, Reportedly Vamsi Paidiapally will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for a bilingual film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Thalapathy66. There is also strong buzz that he will reunite with Mahesh Babu for a new film after the super success of Maharshi. However, nothing is officially announced yet.