Vanangaan OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Arun Vijay's action drama online

Vanangaan is a Tamil action drama that premiered in theaters during the Sankranti and Pongal celebrations on January 10, 2025. Directed by Bala, the film received praise, particularly for Arun Vijay's performance. As it gears up for its digital release this week, here’s where you can watch it online.

When and where to watch Vanangaan

Vanangaan will start streaming on Tentkotta from February 21 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "Strength, emotions & power-packed storytelling! #Vanangaan streaming wordwide from Feb 21 on #Tentkotta! Don't miss @arunvijayno1 in this gripping masterpiece by @IyakkunarBala."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Vanangaan

A deaf-mute man named Koti lives in Kanyakumari with his sister Devi, making a living through odd jobs. They lost their parents in the 2004 tsunami and were raised by a kind priest. Despite his disability, Koti stands against injustice, especially crimes against women.

Tina, a local guide, has a long-time crush on Koti, but he shows no interest. Over time, he grows fond of her, and with her help, he gets a job at an orphanage. There, he forms a bond with visually impaired girls. When he learns that three workers were exploiting them, he kills two and surrenders. However, he refuses to disclose his motive.

After securing bail, Koti hunts down and kills the third man. Authorities later uncover the truth, leading to his release. Unaware of this, Devi takes her own life, believing he would face execution, leaving Koti shattered.

Cast and crew of Vanangaan

Vanangaan is directed and written by Bala, who also co-produced it alongside Suresh Kamatchi. The movie features Arun Vijay in the lead role, with Ridha and Roshni Prakash in pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by R. B. Gurudev, while Sathish Suriya takes charge of editing. The film's music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with the background score by Sam C. S.

Are you excited to watch Vanangaan on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.