Vanangaan: Title of Suriya’s much-awaited project with Bala revealed

After leaving a strong impression as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Suriya will next grace the big screens with his much-anticipated drama with filmmaker Bala. As the movie buffs wait to witness the drama in the cinema halls, the makers have announced the title of Suriya's next. This project has been named Vanangaan. Sharing the name on director Bala's birthday, the Jai Bhim actor Tweeted, "Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday brother...!"

The announcement poster shows Suriya in a brutal avatar with a beard and intense eyes. His desi look is absolutely fierce.

Check out the post below:

The shoot for this movie with Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa in significant roles is presently underway. Vanangaan marks the collaboration between the actor and director after almost 20 years. These two had earlier delivered blockbusters in the form of the 2001 flick Nandha and the 2003 drama Pithamagan.

The Soorarai Pottru actor is said to be seen in a double role in the film. His one character will likely be of a typical commoner, while the other one is expected to be of a deaf and dumb person. Meanwhile, another speculation about this drama is that Suriya might be playing the role of a fisherman in the film. In the meantime, GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the music for Suriya 41.

On the flip side, Suriya is also simultaneously shooting for Vaadivaasal with director Vetri Maaran. The venture talks about the one-of-a-kind relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also called the fighting bull and a simple village man. The movie is said to be based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name.

