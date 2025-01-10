Vanangaan Twitter review: 11 Tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Arun Vijay starrer movie directed by Bala in theaters

The Tamil movie Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay in the lead role, finally hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Directed by Bala, this action drama was initially announced with Suriya but saw Arun Vijay stepping in due to screenplay changes.

As the movie reaches audiences, netizens have flocked to social media to share their opinions. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "VANANGAAN - A Worth WATCH. #Vanangaan is an emotional masterpiece with a gripping second half. Arun Vijay delivers a heartfelt performance, especially in the emotional climax. That 20-minute peak performance stole the show!"

Another enthusiastic viewer shared, "Arun Vijay, love you Anna! #Vanangaan peak performance. Best performance. Bala sir is back!"

With largely positive reviews, Vanangaan seems to have struck a chord with audiences, particularly for Arun Vijay's compelling portrayal.

See the reactions by netizens for Vanangaan here:

The movie Vanangaan centers on the life of Koti, a man who initially remains a passive observer to the heinous crimes and injustices unfolding around him. However, when fate intervenes, Koti is compelled to rise to the occasion, confronting the atrocities that plague innocent lives. The film delves into his dramatic journey, offering an action-packed narrative that examines themes of courage and morality.

Arun Vijay leads the cast in this Bala directorial, delivering a performance praised for its depth and intensity. The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, and Radha Ravi, among others.

Originally, Vanangaan was announced with Suriya in the lead and was tentatively titled Suriya41. Initial filming had commenced with Suriya, Krithi Shetty, and Mamitha Baiju playing key roles. However, significant screenplay changes led to Suriya stepping away from the project, with Krithi and Mamitha also exiting. Arun Vijay then stepped into the lead role, bringing a fresh dynamic to this gripping tale.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Game Changer movie review: Ram Charan starrer political actioner falls flat in a clichéd narrative with no change in Shankar