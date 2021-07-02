Vanitha Vijayakumar alleges harassment and bullying in reality show: ‘I will never accept abuse from anyone’

Recently, Vanitha dancing in the guise of Kali went viral on the internet.

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has officially announced that she is exiting the reality show BB Jodigal show, for which Ramya Krishnan and Nakul serve as the judges. Recently, Vanitha dancing in the guise of Kali went viral on the internet. Vanitha has now shocked fans by announcing that she will no longer be appearing on the show.

She put out a long statement that read:

Thank you @vijaytelevision for giving me the best opportunities of my life beginning from #biggbosstamil3 ..#cookuwithkomali season 1..and #kalakkapovadhuyaaru season 9.. and #bbjodigal. I want to make it clear I WALKED OUT OF THE SHOW @bbsureshthatha sorry I had to do this.. pic.twitter.com/E0c95POaoD — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 2, 2021

“I sincerely thank the media, my fans and all well-wishers for your support and appreciation on my kali avatar in #BBJodigal. I wanted you all to see the impact i created before announced that I WALKED OUT OF BBJODIGAL show. I am a person who will never accept bullying, harrassment and abuse from anyone. Whomsoever, even if they are my own family. The whole world knows that. Vijay TV has always been family ever since Bigg Boss 3. I have been working with them continuously in shows like Cooku with Comali, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and many special appearance in their shows.”

She further added, “It is heart breaking to see someone senior to you in every way and someone who has achieved working their hard way up, looks down at youngsters who are struggling their way up, insulting them and discouraging them. Especially a single mom of 3 children who is achieving and succeeding with no family or husband support after a life long struggle. Women must stand by other women not make their life miserable. It is sad bidding adieu to BBJODIGAL and wishing all the other contestants best of luck. Winning isn't everything, participating and taking up the challenge is most important." thus ended Vanitha’s statement which has created quite the flutter. So, what do you think of Vanitha’s decision? Let us know in the comments below!

