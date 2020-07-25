  1. Home
Vanitha Vijayakumar and family celebrate Peter Paul’s birthday in the car amidst lockdown; See Photos

She shared a photo of her family as they all celebrated her husband Peter Paul’s birthday. In the series of photos and videos that she shared, they were all seen relishing ice cream and dinner.
It is well known that Vanitha Vijaykumar has been making the headlines for about a month after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Recently, she announced on social media that she was not going to give any more interviews as it was causing her more stress. Last night, she shared a photo of her family as they all celebrated her husband Peter Paul’s birthday. In the series of photos and videos that she shared, they were all seen relishing ice cream and dinner.

Sharing the photos, she wrote on the photo-sharing application, “Partying in the car... picnic birthday. Happy birthday my love...midnight celebration with the kutties gang”. As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral on social media with her followers sharing it across all social media platforms. Well, it goes without saying that it would be a special day for her as it’s his first birthday after his wedding with Vanitha.

Also Read: Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar issues apology for saying that men in Tanjore have two wives

Partying in the car...picnic birthday

Happy birthday my love...midnight celebration with the kutties gang

A post shared by Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijaykumar) on

Talking about the issues surrounding her marriage with Peter Paul, she said in a video, “I know some people are misusing this situation to make money from the public and gain visibility in media... It’s okay... I'm tired of all this cornering and harassment. We don't need to prove our love to anyone anymore..” Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu, shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss.

