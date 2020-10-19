Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul marriage controversy: Bigg Boss fame beats and throws husband out of house?

According to latest reports, all's not well between Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul.

Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar hit the headlines this year after she married her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private ceremony. Their wedding was the talk of the town and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. Peter and Vanitha's wedding grabbed attention after Paul’s first wife Elizabeth alleged that they haven’t been divorced yet. In fact, many also revealed that Peter Paul is an alcoholic and that he had trapped many others before Vanitha.

Now according to latest reports, all's not well between Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul. Reports are doing rounds that Peter and Vanitha got into a heated argument after drunk filmmaker misbehaved with her recently in Goa. Reportedly, she beat him up and has also thrown him out of her house. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actress yet. Ravindar Chandrasekharan, however, confirmed the news with a cryptic message on Facebook.

Also, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri and Ravindar Chandrasekharan got into a verbal fight with Vanitha on Twitter after they questioned Peter for getting married before divorcing his first wife. Talking about the issues surrounding her marriage with Peter Paul, she had earlier said in a video, "I know some people are misusing this situation to make money from the public and gain visibility in media... It’s okay... I'm tired of all this cornering and harassment. We don't need to prove our love to anyone anymore.."

Credits :Indiaglitz

