Vanitha Vijayakumar comments on Nayanthara's past relationship with Prabhudheva; Deletes Twitter account later

Bigg Boss Tamil fame and actress Vanitha Vijayakumar is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Days after her wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul, the controversies surrounding her personal life started doing rounds. Vanitha's husband and filmmaker Peter Paul's marriage with his first wife was questioned by many from the film industry. Reportedly, Paul and his first wife Elisabeth are not divorced yet. Elisabeth has also filed a police complaint against her husband for getting married to the actress despite not divorced. While Vanitha is happily married to her partner, many from the film industry including producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar, actresses Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri have questioned her marriage decision.

Vanitha Vijayakumar also got into a public spat on twitter with actors Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri and Ravindra. During her heated argument with them, Vanitha also commented on Nayanthara's past relationship with Prabhudheva. She questioned why nobody voiced their opinions on Nayanthara's relationship with Prabhudheva while he was still married to Ramalatha. She wrote, "@LakshmyRamki @kasthuri ur call on this..is nayanthara also a #bit*h when she was living with prabhu deva.. why didn't u voice out for his wife ramlath who was also a mother of 3 and going to court and media."

Vanitha Vijayakumar clearly rubbed Nayanthara fans wrong way for bringing her past. She was bombarded with comments and seems this is the reason why she had to delete her Twitter account. She deactivated her account following a verbal attack on twitter from netizens.

Vanitha Vijaykumar married to her fiancée Peter Paul in a Christian wedding on June 27 in Chennai. Vanitha's kids Jovika and Jayanitha were also a part of the wedding.

