  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vanitha Vijayakumar DELETES her Twitter account after controversy with Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar decided to quit social media after her public spat with Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan.
941 reads Mumbai
Vanitha Vijayakumar DELETES her Twitter account after controversy with Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and KasthuriVanitha Vijayakumar DELETES her Twitter account after controversy with Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar’s ugly fight with actresses Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri on Twitter stirred a new controversy. Vanitha’s marriage with filmmaker Peter Paul has become the talk of the town. A lot about her third marriage and controversy surrounding their past is being talked and written on social media. Vanitha had also lodged a police complaint against producer Ravindran for cyber bullying. “They have been spreading rumours about my personal life, including my children. Though I tried my best to ignore it initially, I felt I should react as the cyberbullying and character assassination was too much (for me) to overlook. I have got assurance from the cops that action will be taken against them in a couple of days, Vanitha was quoted by TOI. 

According to latest reports, Vanitha has deleted her Twitter handle to stay away from the negativity. She has not only deleted her Twitter account but also disabled YouTube comments. Vanitha Vijayakumar decided to quit social media after her public spat with  Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan. While her fans have no clue if she will even return to Twitter, Vanitha has been sharing new videos on her YT channel. 

Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex-assistant director has made some shocking revelations. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar is not a target but has become a victim of Peter Paul. 

Read Here: Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex assistant director makes SHOCKING revelations 

Vanitha Vijaykumar married to her fiancée Peter Paul in a Christian wedding on June 27 in Chennai. Vanitha's kids Jovika and Jayanitha were also a part of the wedding. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement