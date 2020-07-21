Vanitha Vijayakumar DELETES her Twitter account after controversy with Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar decided to quit social media after her public spat with Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar’s ugly fight with actresses Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri on Twitter stirred a new controversy. Vanitha’s marriage with filmmaker Peter Paul has become the talk of the town. A lot about her third marriage and controversy surrounding their past is being talked and written on social media. Vanitha had also lodged a police complaint against producer Ravindran for cyber bullying. “They have been spreading rumours about my personal life, including my children. Though I tried my best to ignore it initially, I felt I should react as the cyberbullying and character assassination was too much (for me) to overlook. I have got assurance from the cops that action will be taken against them in a couple of days, Vanitha was quoted by TOI.

According to latest reports, Vanitha has deleted her Twitter handle to stay away from the negativity. She has not only deleted her Twitter account but also disabled YouTube comments. Vanitha Vijayakumar decided to quit social media after her public spat with Kasthuri and Lakshmi Ramakrishnan. While her fans have no clue if she will even return to Twitter, Vanitha has been sharing new videos on her YT channel.

Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex-assistant director has made some shocking revelations. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar is not a target but has become a victim of Peter Paul.

Read Here: Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex assistant director makes SHOCKING revelations

Vanitha Vijaykumar married to her fiancée Peter Paul in a Christian wedding on June 27 in Chennai. Vanitha's kids Jovika and Jayanitha were also a part of the wedding.

ALSO READ After Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kasthuri Shankar get into an UGLY argument on Twitter

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×