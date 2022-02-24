Vanitha Vijayakumar exits Bigg Boss Ultimate house; Cites mental health concerns

Vanitha Vijayakumar, one of the housemates in Bigg Boss Ultimate has walked out citing concerns for her mental health. The decision comes after the eviction of contestants Abhinav, Shariq, Suja, and Suresh. The actress said that she had to take care of her mental health at this point and therefore, she is leaving the show.

In a recent promo, Vanitha Vijayakumar was shown breaking down in front of the camera, explaining in the video her reasons for leaving the show. Clearing the air on any speculation regarding her exit, the actress wrote on social media, "To those silly gossip mongers who connect my exit from #BBUltimate to #ramyakrishna ...I chose to respect myself...i was mentally traumatized and couldn't take anymore of the chaos...I chose to be brave enough to make a bold decision..i sincerely thank endemol and Disney Team for understanding my situation and cooperating with me .life gives you choices and you chose what works for you..I've always made strong decisions and never repented because I know what I want and what I am worth...too grown up for silly games..let the kids enjoy the drama."

Check out the post below:

Vanitha Vijayakumar was considered one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss Ultimate. She became a prominent face on the reality show owing to her confrontational behavior. Vanitha Vijayakumar was initially evicted on the 21st day of Bigg Boss, however, she was given a wild card entry on the 50th day and she was a part of the show till the 84th day before she left for good.

The first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil started with 14 contestants, most of which were former Bigg Boss participants. After the latest exit, the reality show is only left with nine contestants.