Vanitha Vijayakumar is in love again after her fallout with husband Peter Paul?

Vanitha and Peter had recently got into a verbal spat in Goa and now, the former Bigg Boss contestant has posted that she is in love again.

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar is in the news ever since she got married to Peter Paul during the lockdown. Vanitha got married for the third time and her personal life has been the talk of the town. Vanitha and Peter had recently got into a verbal spat in Goa after the latter, who was drunk, misbehaved with the actress. The actress took to social media and clarified that she is not going back to Peter Paul. Well, looks like Vanitha is in love again.

The Bigg Boss fame posted a photo on Instagram with just text that read, "In Love Again...Are you happy now? and tagged actress Uma Riaz Khan. Now it remains to see if she is in love again or it is just a sarcastic post for a friend. Only time will tell! Meanwhile, she has disabled comments for this specific post.

Post her fallout with husband Peter Paul, Vanitha released a video and opened her heart out about everything. In the 45 minutes long video, she expressed herself and said that she believed in love and marriage but things are not going right for her. She said, “I have been someone who firmly believed in marriage and love, but I guess I am not fortunate enough to enjoy that. I truly loved Peter Paul with all my heart and I was true to him. However, I got cheated. He lied to me that he quit smoking and drinking and instead he became more addicted to it. I am completely lost.”

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding.

