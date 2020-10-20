Vanitha Vijayakumar OPENS UP about relationship issues with Peter Paul; Says she has not given up yet

Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her Twitter space and announced that though she is having a tough time in life, she has not yet given up yet.

In the recent past, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has been occupying the headlines. She made the headlines yet again after a news report about her breakup with her husband Peter Paul came up. Now, she has taken to her social media space and stated that she has not yet given up on her married life. Though she has narrated several incidences that happened in her life during the lockdown, she has not stated anything about what is really happening.

She wrote on her Twitter space, “To those who think I broke a home..I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from covid pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us. I believed nothing could break us..next came a health scare where I was terrified and shattered that I was going to lose him 2 times within a month..it was the worst pain and feeling.. I was so grateful to god to be able to bring him back home alive twice ...especially this year”.

Vanitha Vijayakumar started occupying the headlines after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu has also produced films.

