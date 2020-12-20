Vanitha Vijayakumar OPENS up on her controversial life: Not feeling bad for what has happened

After parting ways with her third husband Peter Paul in a few months of their marriage, Vanitha has opened up about her controversial life and how she deals with it.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has hit the headlines in the past for all the wrong reasons. Be it her feud over the family property or being trolled over her third marriage, Vanitha's controversial life has always been the talk of the town. However, she has always responded and managed to balance it by being positive about her life. After parting ways with her third husband Peter Paul in a few months of their marriage, Vanitha has opened up about her controversial life and how she deals with it.

In an interview with Tamil host and actress Uma Riyaz, Vanitha stated that she has no regrets of what has happened to her in the past. The host asked her to be careful and secure about her children, to this, she replied, "My children are always safe and secure, they have nothing to worry about but my life has always been kind of adventurous...I have no regrets and my kids are also modern-minded and forward...."

She further added, "In this age, nobody can predict anything, how or what will happen next or what may or could have happened...Not feeling bad for what has happened...it is all experience...Luckily I didn't get caught again into any legal hassle."

Vanitha and Peter had recently got into a verbal spat in Goa after the latter, who was drunk, misbehaved with the actress. The actress took to social media and clarified that she is not going back to Peter Paul.

